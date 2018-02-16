“Look Alive, Stay Alive” because Highly Suspect is coming to Las Vegas on April 17th, 2018 and if you listen to X107.5 this week so you can be there. Come hear Johnny Stevens plus twin brothers Rich and Ryan Meyer perform songs from their album “Boy who died wolf.” Their track on that album “Little One” is the follow-up to “My Name Is Human” which spent 9 weeks at #1 at Active, reached Top 15 at Alternative Radio and was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Rock Song category. So don’t get “Lost” and forget to listen this week to X107.5 so you can see Highly Suspect on April 17th at Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl. Click here for more information about Highly Suspect and seeing them at Brooklyn Bowl.

