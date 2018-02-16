Photo: Adam Alessi

By Scott T. Sterling

The Neighbourhood are coming back, and they’re coming back strong.

Related: The Neighbourhood Release New Track ‘Scary Love’

Jesse Rutherford and company have announced a new self-titled album, scheduled for release on March 9th.

The album news was accompanied by the new song, “Void,” which will be included in the release. The moody and atmospheric new wave ballad is a throwback to ’80s synth-pop love songs, with an extra existential kick, courtesy of Rutherford.

The Neighbourhood will support the new record with a 15-date North American tour, which kicks off April 6 in Denver. See the tour itinerary below.

They’re also set to hit the late-night circuit, with a performance of “Scary Love” scheduled for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Feb. 20.

Listen to “Void” below:

The Neighbourhood Tracklist:

1. Flowers

2. Scary Love

3. Nervous

4. Void

5. Softcore

6. Blue

7. Sadderdaze

8. Revenge

9. You Get Me So High

10. Reflections

11. Too Serious

12. Stuck with Me

The Neighbourhood Tour Dates:

4/6 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

4/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

4/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

4/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

4/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (with Alt-J)

4/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

6/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

6/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

6/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

6/22 – New Haven, CT @ College Street

6/23 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

6/25 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

6/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

6/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts