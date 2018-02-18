If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Incubus “No Fun”

2 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

3 Middle Kids “Mistake” (X-Effect Debut)

4 COIN “Growing Pains”

5 A Day To Remember “Same About You”

6 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

7 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever”

8 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”

10 Muse “Thought Contagion” (X-Effect Debut)

11 SYML “Where’s My Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”

13 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man”

14 The Academic “Different” (X-Effect Debut)

15 James Bay “Wild Love”

16 CHVRCHES “Get Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “Music Never Sleeps” (Local Effect Debut / new EP now available)

LOCAL – Rockie Brown “Dangerous” (Local Effect Debut / playing Vinyl this Friday)

LOCAL – Rabid Young “The Way” (Local Effect Debut / playing Vinyl this Friday)

4 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Jukebox The Ghost “Everybody’s Lonely” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

6 Bush “This Is War” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

7 Fall Out Boy “Church”

8 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America”

9 The Regrettes “Come Through” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”

11 Carseat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans”

12 Iration “Hit List”

13 *repeat repeat “Mostly” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Rhett Repko “Please Don’t Laugh”

15 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly@kxte.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram!