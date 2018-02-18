If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Incubus “No Fun”
2 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
3 Middle Kids “Mistake” (X-Effect Debut)
4 COIN “Growing Pains”
5 A Day To Remember “Same About You”
6 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”
7 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever”
8 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”
10 Muse “Thought Contagion” (X-Effect Debut)
11 SYML “Where’s My Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”
13 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man”
14 The Academic “Different” (X-Effect Debut)
15 James Bay “Wild Love”
16 CHVRCHES “Get Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “Music Never Sleeps” (Local Effect Debut / new EP now available)
LOCAL – Rockie Brown “Dangerous” (Local Effect Debut / playing Vinyl this Friday)
LOCAL – Rabid Young “The Way” (Local Effect Debut / playing Vinyl this Friday)
4 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Jukebox The Ghost “Everybody’s Lonely” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
6 Bush “This Is War” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
7 Fall Out Boy “Church”
8 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America”
9 The Regrettes “Come Through” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”
11 Carseat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
12 Iration “Hit List”
13 *repeat repeat “Mostly” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Rhett Repko “Please Don’t Laugh”
15 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
