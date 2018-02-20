Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Dave and Mahoney, X107.5 Las Vegas

Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

 

Well this is a wonderful moment between father and daughter. He’s teaching her how to drive. Everything seems to be going well until he told her to stop and she did the exact opposite.

 

Although, if there is one thing that girl’s father can teach her, it’s how NOT to pull your pants down in a fit of rage like this woman did right here (WARNING: You’re gonna see a big ol’ butt)

 

And this woman on a flight from Turkey to Moscow was caught drying her panties using the overhead air vent. No word on why they needed to be dried in the first place:

 

