We play Tipsy or Toddler; a massive new study proves that the key to living a long life is alcohol; audio of Shaq and Charles Barkley’s reactions to Fergie’s rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner”; Dave and Mahoney reenact some of your favorite alternative songs in “Alternative Theatre”; a pilot made an emergency landing after a fight breaks out because one man refused to stop farting and a Kentucky woman told police she’s “Mother Mary” after chase plus more in the Redneck Report.

