Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

We play Tipsy or Toddler; a massive new study proves that the key to living a long life is alcohol; audio of Shaq and Charles Barkley’s reactions to Fergie’s rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner”; Dave and Mahoney reenact some of your favorite alternative songs in “Alternative Theatre”; a pilot made an emergency landing after a fight breaks out because one man refused to stop farting and a Kentucky woman told police she’s “Mother Mary” after chase plus more in the Redneck Report.

Full Show Here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live