Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

There’s a festival in Russia that celebrates the “waning of winter”. In one of the events, people climb up a pole to touch a red box which symbolizes the sun. Unfortunately for this guy, he lost his grip and fell 23 ft. Fortunately, however, he lived!

Not EVERYTHING in Australia is trying to kill us. Some animals just want to have a sip of beer like this snake. Except a beer can doesn’t really cater to snakes so it got its head stuck inside. A reptile handler was able to rescue the little guy.