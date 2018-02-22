Photo: Nicolas Khayat / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s the Beastie Boys in space.

The new trailer for the highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story movie has been set to the sounds of the Beastie Boys’ perennial 1993 smash, “Sabotage.”

The intergalactic mash-up is the work of one Chris Galegar, with the video results shared by the War Starts at Midnight podcast.

Matching the high-octane energy of the Beastie Boys track with the explosive visual imagery of the Star Wars trailer makes for an inspired match.

