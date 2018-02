Beaver, Utah is featured on this week’s Small Town News; exactly how lazy is Mahoney? We play Lazy Bonez Mahonez; according to a recent survey, you make 156 impulse buys a year and spend a total of $324,000 over the course of your life; and Stringbean, who claims to be the premier harmonica player in Las Vegas, calls in and plays a little something for us.

