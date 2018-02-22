Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Gallagher is putting in work.

The Oasis frontman dutifully delivered “I’ve All I Need,” the 12th and final track on his 2017 solo debut, As You Were, on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (Feb. 21).

“Beautiful song – very La’s-y…I think so anyway,” Gallagher told NME about the track, referencing ’80s Liverpool band the La’s, best known for 1989 hit “There She Goes.”

The singer also shared a story behind the song that involves being invited to visit with Yoko Ono at her home in the Dakota, the building where John Lennon was murdered.

“There’s a line in there that says ‘I hibernate and sing/While gathering my wings,” Gallagher explained. “Cut a long story short, we go in there and in the kitchen – she invites us in and makes us a cup of tea – and she’s got this banner, massive banner round the kitchen, and I said ‘oh what does that mean?’ and she goes, ‘Oh John asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet my parents.’ Anyway it says ‘while I’ve been hibernating, I’ve been gathering my wings’, and it was when he stopped making music. So I thought, write that down. So anyway, years go by, I’ve been trying to get it in to a song, could never get it in, and then it happened on that.”

Watch Liam Gallagher perform “I’ve All I Need” on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.