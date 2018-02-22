We are headed into a HUGE weekend for sports entertainment in Las Vegas. If you’re into wrestling like me, YOU MUST check out these events…

FSW AT LAS VEGAS TOYCON

If you didn’t know, I am Commissioner of Future Stars Of Wrestling and I highly recommend you start off the weekend by going to the Las Vegas ToyCon, Friday – Sunday at Circus Circus. FSW will contribute to the convention by holding 3 days of LIVE wrestling action, including the 1st Round of the Nevada State Title Tournament as well as title defenses from FSW Tag Team Champions Bonu$ Boyz w/ Sal E and new No Limits Champion Nick Bugatti w/ Mazzerati. MORE INFO HERE!

SOMETHING TO WRESTLE WITH LIVE AT HOUSE OF BLUES

Wrestling podcasts are on fire and none more so than Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson. Prichard, most known for his role as Brother Love in WWE, was a longtime producer and righthand man for Vince McMahon. If there was a storyline or angle that you loved (or hated) during the 80s, 90s or 2000s, Bruce Prichard most likely had his hand in the creative process… and he and Conrad Thompson have found the most entertaining way to bring you those stories through their award winning podcast at BrucePrichard.com. But this Saturday, 6PM at House Of Blues, they bring their stories and party atmosphere to Las Vegas for you to witness in person. NO, they are not recording a podcast. Instead, they are telling you the stories they CANNOT mention on record. I spoke with Bruce Prichard all about the event, old Las Vegas memories & Jeff Jarrett being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. LISTEN BELOW!

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER AT T-MOBILE ARENA

One of sports-entertainment’s most nightmarish structures touches down in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for the very first time on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. At WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Finn Bálor and Elias will square off in an Elimination Chamber Match to see who will go on to challenge The Beast at The Showcase of The Immortals. The women of the RAW brand will once again make history when former Raw Women’s Champion Bayley, four-time Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Absolution’s deadly duo of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and Mickie James will challenge Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for her illustrious title in the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. WWE Elimination Chamber will also mark the official entry of iconic mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey into WWE as a Raw Superstar. Great tickets available via the T-Mobile Arena box office and AXS.com.

LISTEN to my interview w/ Sasha Banks HERE!

DO NOT STAY IN YOUR HOUSE THIS WEEKEND… Do yourself a favor and enjoy these LIVE events!!!