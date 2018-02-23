Photo: Courtesy Island

By Scott T. Sterling

Bishop Briggs season is approaching.

The singer has detailed her debut album, Church of Scars, which is due to debut April 20.

The album announcement comes with the big and bombastic “White Flag,” the first single from the forthcoming collection.

“’White Flag’ is about pushing till there is sweat stinging your eyes, blood under your nails and never giving up, no matter what the circumstances are,” Briggs explained in a press statement.

The singer will support the album with a headlining North American tour, which is set to launch April 27 in Vancouver. The month-long tour will wrap June 2 in Chicago. Information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found here.

Check out “White Flag,” the Church of Scars tracklist and Briggs’ full tour itinerary below.

1. Tempt My Trouble

2. River

3. Lyin’

4. White Flag

5. Dream

6. Wild Horses

7. Hallowed Ground

8. Water

9. The Fire

10. Hi-Lo (Hollow)

3/3 – San Antonio, TX @ Botanica Music Festival

3/9-10 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project*

3/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival*

4/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

4/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

5/3 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

5/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

5/5 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

5/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

5/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/15 – Toronto, Canada @ Opera House

5/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

5/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

5/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/ 26 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

5/27 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

5/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

5/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works June

6/1-3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival*

6/2 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

6/21-24 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest*

6/23 – Hamilton, ON @ Tim Horton’s Field**

6/28- 7/1 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest*

*Festival

** w/ Arkells and Cold War Kids