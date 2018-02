Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

Okay so alligators are jerks — we can all agree, right? Take this alligator in Florida. There’s video of a guy reeling in a fish — possibly to feed his family — when the alligator STOLE it!

It’s pretty funny when you can spook your parents from time to time. This woman took it to another level. For two weeks, she scared her dad using a confetti canon and his reactions are priceless.