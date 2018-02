Our favorite clips of the week in the Friday Five; Mahoney tells the story of a clogged toilet but it wasn’t his fault; on this week’s Dirty Laundry, Ian talks to a man who slept with his buddy’s girlfriend, a guy named “Twisty”, and a working gal who gets fat in jail; did we manage to have a good week free of bloops? Eh, not really. We have an all new Blooper Reel; and Beer For Breakfast including Citru Ass Down from Against the Grain Brewery.

