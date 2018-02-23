WWE RAW Women's Elimination Chamber Match - Champion Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose vs Mickie James (courtesy of WWE.com)

“One of sports-entertainment’s most nightmarish structures touches down in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for the very first time on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. At WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Finn Bálor and Elias will square off in an Elimination Chamber Match to see who will go on to challenge The Beast at The Showcase of The Immortals. The women of the RAW brand will once again make history when former Raw Women’s Champion Bayley, four-time Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Absolution’s deadly duo of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and Mickie James will challenge Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for her illustrious title in the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. WWE Elimination Chamber will also mark the official entry of iconic mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey into WWE as a Raw Superstar. Great tickets available via the T-Mobile Arena box office and AXS.com.”

Just 2 days before she defends the WWE RAW Women’s Title in the 1st ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, I spoke with the Champion Alexa Bliss and unlike Sasha Banks (link to interview below), Bliss does not give me attitude, when mentioning the newest signee to WWE, Ronda Rousey. We also discuss having to defend the Title this Sunday, while Universal Champion Brock Lesnar does not. Plus she gives her feeling about possibly facing her best friend, Nia Jax at WrestleMania, if Jax defeats Asuka this Sunday. TAKE A LISTEN BELOW!

LISTEN to my interview w/ Sasha Banks HERE!

For TICKETS, go to AXS.com

To subscribe to WWE Network, go to WWE.com!