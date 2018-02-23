“Something Good” is happening this week on X107.5, we are giving you a chance to win tickets to see Alt J live at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 20th. Alt J is a three-piece indie-electronic group from Leeds. Their albums “An Awesome Wave” and “This Is All Yours” gained them popularity and won awards in the UK because of songs like “Every Other Freckle,” “Left Hand Free” and “Hunger of the Pine.” So listen this week to X1207.5 so you can have a “Fitzpleasure” to see the gang from Alt J at the Chelsea. For more information on this show Click Here.

