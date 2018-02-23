X107.5’s Broke Ass Retirement Fund (B.A.R.F.)

Feb. 26 – Mar. 30

Click here for the official rules specific to this contest

Wanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We’ve got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket — and we wanna give it to you!

Every Monday through Friday, just listen to X107.5 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. At 30 minutes after every hour, be listening for the special codeword, then text that codeword to 7-2-8-8-1 for your chance to win $1,000. Yep, it’s just that easy — 12 chances a day to take down a nice little score and pay some bills, buy something neat, bank it, treat yo-self…whatever!

Standard message and data rates may apply…but you already knew that, right?