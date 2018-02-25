If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man”

2 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Bishop Briggs “White Flag” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Incubus “No Fun”

5 Speedy Ortiz “Lucky 88” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Bush “This Is War”

7 Iration “Hit List”

8 Death From Above “Caught Up” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”

10 Teenage Wrist “Dweeb” (X-Effect Debut)

11 SYML “Where’s My Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”

13 James Bay “Wild Love”

14 The Regrettes “Come Through”

15 Peking Duk “Wasted” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Dirty Hooks “No Good” (Local Effect Debut / playing EmergeLV)

LOCAL – Ekoh “Paint” (ft Josh Rabenold / playing EmergeLV)

3 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 The Academic “Different” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

6 Middle Kids “Mistake” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

7 *repeat repeat “Mostly” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

8 Fall Out Boy “Church”

9 JUICEBOXXX “Freaked Out American Loser” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Father John Misty “Mr. Tillman” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

12 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever”

13 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

14 We Were Sharks “Hotel Beds” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Jukebox The Ghost “Everybody’s Lonely”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

