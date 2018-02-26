Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

Don’t tell Jim the Birdman, but you know how pigeons are jerks? Well this toddler was having none of it. A mother and her daughter were feeding pigeons when one of them took a bite to eat. Okay, so technically the pigeon had every right to that food, but either way the toddler grabbed it by its head, took the food and ate it.

This Texas University student won BIG at a basketball game and all he had to do was hit a layup, free throw, three pointer, and a half-court shot. Easy peasy, right? He did all of that in 24 seconds and got $25,000.