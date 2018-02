We play Tipsy or Toddler; a college student finds out her dad isn’t her father after a biology experiment, a man sues Microsoft for $600m after a forced Windows upgrade destroyed his PC, Tiger Woods hits a goose with a tee shot, plus more in Top Stories; listeners texted in some weird food combos and we tried them; and audio of a man in Australia explaining how he was found naked in a pipe organ.

Full Show Here: