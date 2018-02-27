Did you know that glass actually stands for “great-looking ass”? We play the Movie Quote Quiz; Ian visits some pawn shops around town and gets kicked out of one in a new segment called Pawn Tails; find out who was the best speller in the Super Stupid Spelling Bee; plus KFC says “FCK” in full-page ad apologizing for chicken shortage, it would cost $224 million to run Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory in real life, and a guy leads police on a chase because he’s an actor and can’t miss his play plus more in Top Stories.

