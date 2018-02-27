Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Hayden Wright

MGMT appeared on The Late Show last night (Feb 26) to perform their current single “Me and Michael.”

After the show, the band stuck around to play their classic track “Electric Feel” from their breakthrough album Oracular Spectacular.

In his introduction for the web segment, Colbert recalled listening to MGMT during commercial breaks on his Comedy Central show. It’s been 10 years, two presidential administrations and three MGMT albums since “Electric Feel” hit the charts but it’s still a fan favorite.

Watch both performances below.