Photo: Danny Clinch

By Scott T. Sterling

Chvrches are back with a brand new song, and they’ve brought a friend.

The new track from Lauren Mayberry and company, “My Enemy,” features vocals from the National frontman Matt Berninger.

“We’ve all been huge fans of the National for a long time,” Mayberry said in a press statement. “We had played a few festivals together but really got to know Matt when we were involved in 7 Inches For Planned Parenthood, a fundraising and awareness campaign that he spearheaded.

“It’s really inspiring and reassuring to meet other artists you admire and realize that they are trying to do some good in the world,” she added. “We kept in touch after that and, when it came time to record ‘My Enemy,’ Iain and Martin suggested I email Matt to see if he’d like to sing on it. We never realistically thought he’d have time to do it but he replied right away and recorded the track at his house the next day.”

The moody and atmospheric track features Berninger on the verses, with Mayberry chiming in for the chorus. Listen to “My Enemy” below.

“My Enemy” is the second song from Chvrches upcoming album, Love is Dead, following the first single, “Get Out.” The new album will be out May 25.