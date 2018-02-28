On this week’s Invisalign Theatre, Dave and Mahoney reenact a scene from Billy Madison; we play Bleeped BS; pink lettuce is introduced at the new, hip vegetable and Barbra Streisand clones her dog, a USPS mail carrier won’t deliver mail to nudist community, plus more in Top Stories; a man charged in meatball theft was caught with red sauce on his face, another man was arrested for going 103 mph in a KIA, and this man lost fingers in an unfortunate dispute over a patch of lawn in today’s Redneck Report.

Full Show Here: