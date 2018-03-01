Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:alternative, Australia, karma, kxte, las vegas, Milwaukee, road rage, seagulls, UFO, X 1075 Las Vegas, X107.5, x1075

Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

There were some strange lights flying around the early morning Milwaukee sky. Turns out, a flock of seagulls were flying in that area and the lag in the video made it seem like they had trails of light.

 

Okay, first off – don’t try this at home. This lady celebrated her 60th birthday by car surfing at 74 mpg — and she loved it!

 

On today’s edition of Karma Strikes Back – a driver experiencing some serious road rage is honking like crazy because the person a couple car in front is waiting to make a turn onto a busy intersection. The road rager illegally passes on the right shoulder. Unfortunately, that car in front was an undercover cop!

