Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-01-2018 / Woo-eyWe play Are You Smarter Than a Community College Drop Out and find out there is more than one pronunciation of Uranus.

Jack White Rocks Out on New Song 'Over and Over and Over'The Detroit vinyl king has shared a wild and rollicking new track.

DAM Videos Of The Day / 03-01-2018A lady celebrates her 60th birthday by going car surfing, karma strikes a road-rager, and video of Unidentified Flying ... Seagulls?

Lorde's 'Supercut' Remixed by Run the JewelsStarting tonight, Run the Jewels will open dozens of dates on the North American leg of Lorde's Melodrama World Tour.

The Beatdown - Champion Parade Of Lights vs We Were Sharks - RESULTS HERE!YOU choose the New Music we play by VOTING... So go VOTE!!!

EXCLUSIVE: Dirty Heads Talk 'Celebrate,' Gaming on the Road & MoreWho has the most Mario Kart victories under his belt?

The Flaming Lips Detail New Restless Records Era Compilation AlbumsThe Lips will celebrate the band's beginnings with this last collection plus promise an abundance of more vinyl releases to come in 2018.

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 02-28-2018 / It Was Very FrozenOn this week's Invisalign Theatre, Dave and Mahoney reenact a scene from Billy Madison.

Chvrches Share New Song with the National's Matt Berninger, 'My Enemy'The two bands unite on a moody and atmospheric track that will appear on Chvrches' new album 'Love Is Dead,' out May 25.

DAM Videos Of The Day / 02-28-2018A chameleon flicks its tongue at owner's eye and a Southwest jet engine catches fire mid-air.