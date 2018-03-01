We play a new game called Craig’s List Price is Right. Trying to guess how much an item on Craig’s List would cost; on today’s Dirty Laundry, Ian talks to an ex-felon, a panhandler, and a woman who bit tried to bite her boyfriend’s thumb; we play Are You Smarter Than a Community College Drop Out; Top Stories include a Scottish grandma goes car surfing at 74 mph, a trespassing koala gets caught sleeping on a couch, and news anchors watch UFOs over downtown Milwaukee and it turns out to be seagulls.
Full Show Here: