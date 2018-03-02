Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

 

Ever wanted to know how a bill is made? Well, do I have a fun, educational video on just the topic! Lawmakers in Utah posted a music video explaining how a bill is made to the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song

 

A little girl was hesitant trying wasabi. Her mother asked, “Do you want to try it?” and the girl replied she didn’t but then says, “wasabi”. So her mother lets her tries some. She touches it with her tongue but that was enough for her to realize … that wasn’t the best idea she’s ever had.

