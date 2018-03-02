An all new Blooper Reel; our favorite clips of the week in the Friday Five include a “doper” at a pawn shop, a Scottish granny car surfing at 74 mph, and a naked man riding an ATV; on today’s Top Stories, a college drop out with almost $10k in debt refuses to move out of her dorm, a man won $200,000 playing fortune cookie numbers in the lottery, and women are marrying trees in Mexico; plus Joseph James Brewing Co. Citra Rye American Pale Ale is featured in today’s Beer for Breakfast.
