“You got Spirit Kid” if you listen to X107.5 this week to see the multi-dimensional, progressive-rock band, Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday and The Story So Far on Aug. 10th playing The Joint inside The Hardrock Hotel and Casino of Las Vegas. Coheed and Cambria will be “Running Free” to play you their best songs during this tour and Taking back Sunday will be performing songs from their latest album “Tidal Wave.” Plus The Story So Far won’t be “Out of It” because they will be opening for this show. So “Make Damn Sure” you listen to X107.5 this week for your chance to win tickets to at this show.

