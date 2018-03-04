If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Bush “This Is War”

2 Night Riots “Colour Morning” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Death From Above “Caught Up”

4 Rainbow Kitten Surprise “Fever Pitch” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Incubus “No Fun”

6 Robert DeLong ft K. Flay “Favorite Color Is Blue” (X-Effect Debut)

7 The Brevet “Locked & Loaded” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Bishop Briggs “White Flag”

9 Father John Misty “Mr. Tillman”

10 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”

11 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Twin Shadow ft Haim “Saturdays” (X-Effect Debut)

13 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man”

14 SYML “Where’s My Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Franz Ferdinand “Feel The Love Go” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Speedy Ortiz “Lucky 88”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Fans Of Jimmy Century “Best Of My Generation (Johnny Rotten)” (Local Effect Debut / playing Neon Reverb 3/9 at Artifice)

LOCAL – Mercy Music “Song For” (playing EmergeLV)

3 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me”

4 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

5 Warbly Jets “Between The Lines” (X-Effect Debut /playing EmergeLV)

6 Middle Kids “Mistake”

7 *repeat repeat “Mostly”

8 Teenage Wrist “Dweeb” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

9 We Were Sharks “Hotel Beds” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

10 JUICEBOXXX “Freaked Out American Loser” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

11 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Matt And Kim “Like I Used To Be” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Peking Duk “Wasted”

15 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”

