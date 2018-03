X107.5's Broke Ass Retirement Fund (B.A.R.F.)Wanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/04/2018ENJOY 2 hours of New, Local Music & more!!!

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Talks Duality of Fame"I don’t know if I’d be here today if it wasn’t for art and having these people listen."

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-02-2018 / She Had a Big Fish Tank Joseph James Brewing Co. Citra Rye American Pale Ale is featured in today's Beer for Breakfast.

Against Me! Plot West Coast Spring TourLaura Jane Grace and company will hit the road for the month of May.

Prenatal Fitness with MJRadioDiva - CYCLELooking for a full body cardio blast...try CYCLE!

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' GRAMMY Moment & MoreDid John Gourley defile the band's GRAMMY? Find out in this exclusive interview.

Vans Warped Tour Announces Final LineupAll Time Low, Taking Back Sunday, Simple Plan, The Used and more will be joining the last outing of this legendary annual touring music festival.