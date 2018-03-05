Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready to experience the Twins of Evil tour all over again?

It will be déja vu this summer when Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie reunite for The Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour, a reboot of the shock-rockers’ 2012 co-headlining jaunt.

The tour launches in Detroit on July 11, with shows scheduled through August 29, when the evil twins land in Irvine, CA.

Ironic that the tour starts in Detroit, because it was there back on the original Twins of Evil tour that backstage tensions erupted onstage. During his show, Zombie launched into an expletive-loaded tirade against Manson for playing too long and affecting his set time.

The pair have clearly buried the hatchet and ready to team up on tour once again. Here’s hoping they can maintain the peace along the way.

Tickets go on sale March 24, with a pre-sale set for March 19th. Get more ticket information here.

See the full tour itinerary below.

7/11 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

7/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

7/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United

7/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

7/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

7/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/29 – Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Darling’s Pavilion

8/7 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

8/8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/9 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

8/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

8/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

8/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360

8/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

8/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater

8/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

8/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater

