REMATCH in The Beatdown - Champion Parade Of Lights vs Teenage Wrist - RESULTS HERE!If Parade Of Lights win, they enter The Beatdown HOF... But if Teenage Wrist wins, they come back as NEW Champion!

X107.5's Broke Ass Retirement Fund (B.A.R.F.)Wanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Redemption Weekend in The Beatdown - Teenage Wrist vs We Were Sharks vs JUICEBOXXX - RESULTS HERE!VOTE all Weekend long for the band most deserving of another shot at the Championship!!!

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-05-2018 / Are You Making Fun Of My Life?The show eats the world's hottest beef jerky plus Top Stories, Pawn Tales, and we play Tipsy or Toddler.

Listen To Win Tickets To See Coheed and Cambria + Taking Back SundayListen to X107.5 this week to see the multi-dimensional, progressive-rock band, Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday and The Story So Far on Aug. 10th at the Joint

X107.5 Contest RulesCheck out details on all the latest X107.5 contests.

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-06-2018 / I Want to Blank That Blank BlankWe play an all new game called Cover Your Ears and Creepy Jay calls the show to try and win Sylvia back.

The Neighbourhood Get 'Nervous' on New SingleThe band has shared a new song ahead of next week's album release date, and it sounds like the guys are on edge.

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' GRAMMY Moment & MoreDid John Gourley defile the band's GRAMMY? Find out in this exclusive interview.

DAM Videos Of The Day / 03-01-2018A lady celebrates her 60th birthday by going car surfing, karma strikes a road-rager, and video of Unidentified Flying ... Seagulls?