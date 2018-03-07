Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

We were supposed to have floating hover boards by 2015 … so this is a little late. It doesn’t float but you can appreciate the ingenuity. This happened in Houston where a guy was sitting on a chair with hover board wheels attached to it just waiting for the light to change like he wasn’t on a chair with hover board wheels attached to it.

 

This glorious video is of a man super drunk who drunkenly ran out of his car during a police chase and his drunken self was hit by his own car.

