Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Fred Durst will return to the director’s chair for the new movie Moose, and joining him for the staring role will be John Travolta who will play a stalker obsessed with a movie star.

Related: Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Apologizes For Limp Bizkit

The plot is based on events on from Durst’s own life dealing with such harassment, according to Billboard. Co-written by the Limp Bizkit frontman and Dave Bekerman, the movie description explains, “As Moose’s obsession grows stronger, his fixation turns from stalking to the ambition of destroying the star’s life.”

Moose is the third film for the singer, his previous projects include The Education of Charlie Banks, staring Jessie Eisenberg, and The Longshots, which featured Ice Cube in a starring role.

Filming for Moose is currently underway, no release date has been set.