Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

While a photo is worth a thousand words, this one looks like the genesis of the hottest women-only tour of the modern era.

While the idea of Lana Del Rey, Marina and the Diamonds, Florence and the Machine and FKA Twigs embarking on a tour is just a wild fantasy, all of those women connected recently for what looks like a really fun night out.

Lana Del Rey shared the jaw-dropping image of the fierce quartet spending time together with the simple caption, “DIY.”

What these powerful artists could be “doing” during their time together is certainly ripe for interpretation (discussing a new song? A tour? The greatest Lilith Fair lineup yet?), but we can’t wait to find out.

Revel in the majesty below.