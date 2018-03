X107.5's Broke Ass Retirement Fund (B.A.R.F.)Wanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

The Beatdown - NEW Champion Night Riots vs Speedy Ortiz vs Peking Duk - RESULTS HERE!Listen to the NEW MUSIC and then VOTE for your favorite song!!!

Paramore Announce Summer Tour Dates with Foster the PeopleHayley Williams and company are coming to give you more.

Listen To Win Tickets To See Coheed and Cambria + Taking Back SundayListen to X107.5 this week to see the multi-dimensional, progressive-rock band, Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday and The Story So Far on Aug. 10th at the Joint

Discovery Children's MuseumRegister for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Discovery Children's Museum!

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Talks Duality of Fame"I don’t know if I’d be here today if it wasn’t for art and having these people listen."

Lana Del Rey Hits the Town with Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, Marina and the DiamondsWhat looks like a fun night out would make for a pretty fantastic festival lineup.

The Beatdown - Champion Parade Of Lights vs JUICEBOXXX - RESULTS HERE!YOU choose the New Music we play by VOTING... So go VOTE!!!

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-07-2018 / Back on That Meat TrainHow lazy is Mahoney? We find out in Lazy Bonez Mahonez.

Vans Warped Tour Announces Final LineupAll Time Low, Taking Back Sunday, Simple Plan, The Used and more will be joining the last outing of this legendary annual touring music festival.