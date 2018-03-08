Photo: Michelle Shiers

By Scott T. Sterling

For Stone Temple Pilots, the band’s past successes are “Never Enough.”

“Never Enough” is the title of the new Stone Temple Pilots track, a blues-inflected rocker thick with the classic STP sound and updated with the vocals of new singer, Jeff Gutt.

Related: Stone Temple Pilots Release New Song ‘Roll Me Under’: Listen



Gutt has opened up about his relationship with Chester Bennington in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, explaining that his connection with the late Linkin Park frontman dates back before either was connected to Stone Temple Pilots.

“I knew Chester. I’ve known Chester since 2001,” Gutt revealed. “I was in a band called Dry Cell, and we were signed by the same guy that signed Linkin Park, so that’s how I knew him. He would come to some of our writing sessions and rehearsals; I’d see him in the studios that we were at. When we were recording, they’d be recording there. We just had a good friendship.”

Gutt goes on to talk about Bennington passing him the STP torch during his first showcase fronting the band.

“It my first private audition with STP, and he called and asked if he could come,” Gutt said, adding that Bennington jumped onstage to perform a couple of songs with him. “He wanted to be there for that first show. So, I put him on my guest list. It was very cool that he could be there for that.”

The singer shared that during the difficult time following Bennington’s death, the rest of STP was there for him.

“We were recording at the time. We just really talked to each other and shared each other’s feelings about it,” Gutt revealed. “It was very good to be around people, because I was going to be like, ‘Hey, I need a couple of days off,’ and they were like, ‘You should come to the studio. Come over and let’s hang out.’ I remember I just wanted to hide, but we went in the studio and some beautiful, beautiful songs were made. And they’re real. That’s the best part.”

Listen to “Never Enough” below.