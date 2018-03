Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds flew to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (March 8).

The band performed “Holy Mountain,” the lead single from their third studio album Who Built The Moon? which debuted in November 2017.

The energetic song inspired Kimmel’s audience to jump along with the pulse of the music.

Watch the Kimmel performance below.