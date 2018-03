Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

If you could replace that annoying little chime you hear when you leave your car door open with the keys still in the ignition what would it be? This guy used Toto’s song “Africa”.

A nightclub in Miami thought it’d be a good idea to have a woman in underwear ride a horse on the dance floor.

Basically, this dog didn’t care about anything other than being a cute little puppers.