By Jon Wiederhorn

Stone Temple Pilots have been working with new singer Jeff Gutt since November 2017. Gutt replaced Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, who had left the Pilots long before his tragic death last year.

Related: Stone Temple Pilots Share Fiery New Track ‘Never Enough’

The demise of Bennington and their former vocalist Scott Weiland left some people wondering if there was a curse on STP singers. That hasn’t bothered Gutt, and it didn’t matter to a nine-year-old boy named Vedder Gabriel, who recently took the stage with STP in Phoenix, Arizona to sing “Dead And Bloated.”

“Music is Vedder’s whole world! He’s been singing since before he could talk,” his father Eric Ellis tells Radio.com. “When Vedder was born he was given a 30% chance of survival. He got his name because the Nurses in the NICU told us his cry sounding like angels singing. He survived Necrotizing Enterocolitis and believes he is here to change the world with music.”

“He writes and sings 2-3 hours per day,” Ellis continued. “He’s never asked for toys, just albums and concert tickets. He’s got a photographic memory and has 600+ songs committed to memory. His favorite artists are Chris Cornell, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Stone Temple Pilots, Chester Bennington, Prince, Tom Petty, Chris Stapleton, Michael Jackson, Brad Paisley, Green Day, Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin.”

Vedder has also shared a mic with Jared Leto from Thirty Seconds To Mars, and country stars like Kenny Chesney and Brad Paisley.

According to his father, the talented young man is currently working on an EP of original music and starting a band with some friends from School of Rock.

Check out future rock star Vedder kicking butt with STP below: