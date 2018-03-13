Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:alternative, Dave and Mahoney, las vegas, singing, sledgehammer, subway, UFO, X 1075 Las Vegas

Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

You ever find yourself alone on a subway then think it’d be a good idea to belt out one helluva song? This woman did and unfortunately for her, she wasn’t totally alone.

 

So this is one way to stop someone from leaving a crash scene. This guy used a sledgehammer to stop an SUV from fleeing.

 

Video was released by the Department of Defense showing some Navy pilots encountering a strange object. {The actual video starts around 1:22}

