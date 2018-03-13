Photo: Danny Clinch

By Scott T. Sterling

Pearl Jam have released a new song, “Can’t Deny Me.”

Members of the band’s fan club were the first to hear the cut, when it was released to the Ten Club over the weekend (March 10).

The fiery anthem was recorded in Seattle in February of 2018 and will be featured on the group’s forthcoming album. It’s the band’s first new music since 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

“The higher, the farther, the faster you fly/ You may be rich but you can’t deny me,” Vedder sings on the chorus. “Got nothing, got nothing but the will to survive, you can’t control and you can’t deny me.”

Check out “Can’t Deny Me,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.