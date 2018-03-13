Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Weezer fans were in for a treat on Saturday evening (March 10) when frontman Rivers Cuomo played a nearly two-hour acoustic set in Los Angeles. Accompanied only by his guitar at The Hi Hat, Cuomo performed a cover heavy set which kicked off with R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” and the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today.”

One fan filmed the entire performance and documented it song by song on YouTube, which you can watch below. The singer peppered tunes from Weezer’s massive catalog alongside highlights including Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”

Weezer will hit the road this summer with Pixies for a joint co-headlining tour. The stint kicks off on June 22 in Florida and runs through August.

Check out the full performance here.