Photo: Jody Rogac

By Robyn Collins

David Byrne has enlisted the assistance of Detroit School of the Arts’ Vocal Jazz ensemble for the music video for “Everybody’s Coming To My House,” off of his latest album, American Utopia.

Related: David Byrne Addresses Lack Of Women On New Album

The video shows high school students singing a cover of the song in the home of their choir director and mentor, Cheryl Valentine, “Ms. V.”

Junior Justin Malone-Horton admitted that when the kids first heard the song, “Half of us were like, ‘This song is OK,’ then a quarter of us were like, ‘Oh My Gosh! Who did this?’ Then, when we actually read the sheet music and did it, it just felt like a moment of togetherness.”

At the end of the recording, when Ms. V asks what they think, the group calls it a “bop,” and one choir member explains, “if you don’t know what that is, a bop is a really cool song that we like.”

According to the video’s Youtube description, “The streaming royalties from this video will go to Detroit School of Arts, who were also given a stipend for their participation and hard work in this project.”

Watch the documentary and the official video for the project below.