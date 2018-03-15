Photo: Peter Hapak

By Scott T. Sterling

Beck wants to give you more.

The iconic alt-rock “Loser” has revealed a handful of new North American summer tour dates, including his first headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

He will be performing with a variety of special guests along the tour, including Oh Wonder and Jenny Lewis. The new slate of dates kick off July 7 in Detroit, MI.

Beck has also revealed a new remix of “Up All Night” by electronic duo, Oliver. The smooth new version turns up the ’80s pop aesthetics for a kicky and fun interpretation of the tune taken from his latest album, Colors.

See Beck’s updated tour itinerary and listen to the Oliver remix of “Up All Night” below. The new dates are in bold.

Pre-sale for these newly announced shows begins March 20th at 9am local time, with general on-sale beginning March 23rd at 10am local time except for the Red Rocks date, which goes on sale March 16th at 10am MT.

03/23/18 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03/24/18 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

04/26/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem %

04/27/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem # (SOLD OUT)

04/29/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Amphitheatre ^

04/30/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^ (SOLD OUT)

05/01/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

05/04/18 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest

05/05/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC %

05/06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @

07/6/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater *

07/7/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

07/12/18 — Quebec, QC @ Festival de Quebec

07/13/18 — Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

07/15/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/19/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

07/20/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier +

09/22/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center &

09/24/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/28/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

% w/ Kimbra

^ w/ Twin Shadow

@ w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band

+ w/ Glass Animals

& w/ Jenny Lewis

* w/ Oh Wonder