Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

There was a man dressed as Elsa from the movie “Frozen” and pushed a Boston police wagon out of a snowdrift. By himself.

Oregon released a tourism video in which the slogan for the state is “Slightly Exaggerated”. Everything seems normal then it kinda starts to look like an acid trip.

There was a news anchor in Utah who had some trouble saying “Fitbit coach” and ended up saying “Fitb*tch” — twice.