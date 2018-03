The Beatdown - NEW Champion The Brevet vs Cemetery Sun vs The Kills - RESULTS HEREListen to the NEW MUSIC and then VOTE for your favorite song!!!

X107.5's Broke Ass Retirement Fund (B.A.R.F.)Wanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-15-2018 / Christmas Pico de GalloOur Question of the Day asks, "What is your fat kid confession"?

The Beatdown - Champion Warbly Jets vs The Brevet vs Twin Shadow ft Haim - RESULTS HERE!Listen to the NEW MUSIC and then VOTE for your favorite song!!!

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-14-2018 / Bone-tiqueOn an all new Pawn Tales, Ian talks to a man on a moped and another guy a little clueless on how pawn shops work.

Arcade Fire Release Short Film 'Money + Love'The clip is backed by “We Don’t Deserve Love“ and “Put Your Money On Me” from 'Everything Now.'

Discovery Children's MuseumRegister for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Discovery Children's Museum!

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-13-2018 / That was a $400 BeerAudio of Tommy Wiseau's brilliant audition for the Joker and we play Are You Smarter Than a Community College Drop Out.

Jack Johnson and Stephen Colbert Duet on 'The Late Show'The duo sang “Sleep Through The Static,” the title track from Johnson's fourth studio album.

The Beatdown - NEW Champion Warbly Jets vs Robert DeLong ft K. Flay vs Matt And Kim - RESULTS HERE!Listen to the NEW MUSIC and then VOTE for your favorite song!!!