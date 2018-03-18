If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Warbly Jets “Between The Lines” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing #EmergeLV)

2 Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77” (X-Effect Debut / Nada Surf cover / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

3 Death From Above “Caught Up”

4 Twin Shadow ft Haim “Saturdays” (playing EmergeLV)

5 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”

6 SYML “Where’s My Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

8 Franz Ferdinand “Feel The Love Go”

9 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man”

10 Peking Duk “Wasted”

11 Night Riots “Colour Morning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Robert DeLong ft K. Flay “Favorite Color Is Blue” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

13 Matt And Kim “Like I Used To Be” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

14 Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

15 The Brevet “Locked & Loaded” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Dirty Hooks “No Good” (playing EmergeLV)

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure)

3 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me”

4 The Kills “List Of Demands”

5 Incubus “No Fun”

6 Rainbow Kitten Surprise “Fever Pitch”

7 Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”

8 The Georgia Flood “Empty Houses” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”

10 Rhye “Taste” (X-Effect Debut / playing EmergeLV)

11 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Middle Kids “Mistake”

13 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

14 James Bay “Pink Lemonade”

15 Odesza ft Naomi Wild “Higher Ground”

