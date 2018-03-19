By Scott T. Sterling

Blink-182 is going to Vegas, baby.

The iconic alt-rock outfit has revealed plans to launch the “Kings of the Weekend” residency at the Pearl Concert Theater of the Palms Casino Resort.

The 16-show run kicks off on May 26, with additional shows slated for June, October, and November. See the itinerary below.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” Mark Hoppus said in a press statement. “Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage…The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

Tickets for “blink-182: Kings of the Weekend” are $59, $79, $99, $109, and $169, plus fees and go on sale Friday, March 23, 2018 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Pearl Concert Theater box office, any Station Casinos Rewards Center or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Blink-182’s “Kings of the Weekend” 2018 dates: