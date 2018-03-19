Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Blink 182 is launching their first-ever Las Vegas residency “Kings of the Weekend” at the city’s newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater and if you listen to X107.5 this week you can win tickets to be there. Show Dates for their residency are currently scheduled for May 26 & 27; June: 8, 9, 15, 16, 23, 34; October: 26, 27 and November: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17. This concert will feature their 25-year history of hit songs and stories from the band. The band is busy creatively putting together a musical adventure for the Vegas residency. So don’t let “All the Small Things” get in the way this week of you listening to X107.5 to win tickets to see Blink 182 in their first-ever Las Vegas residency at the Pearl inside the Palms. For more information on these shows click here.

